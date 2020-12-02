Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 8,689 Shares of Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,689 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned about 0.14% of Kezar Life Sciences worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 140.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 588,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 343,383 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 172.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 34,161 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 427,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 199,716 shares in the last quarter. 48.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:KZR opened at $6.55 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 0.09. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $9.79.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts forecast that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KZR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.83.

Kezar Life Sciences Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials across five autoimmune indications, including lupus nephritis, autoimmune hemolytic anemia, immune thrombocytopenia, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

