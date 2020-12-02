Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 938 Shares of Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) by 12.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 938 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cortexyme were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Cortexyme by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cortexyme by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 40.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after buying an additional 15,868 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Cortexyme by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 23.0% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.58% of the company’s stock.

CRTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cortexyme in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Cortexyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

CRTX opened at $49.22 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.51 and a beta of 1.38. Cortexyme, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.99 and a 12 month high of $73.84.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.11). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

Cortexyme Company Profile

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which develops therapeutics based on data supporting a new theory of the cause of Alzheimer’s and other neurodegenerative disorders. Its product, COR388, is in clinical trial. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

