Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Trims Stock Position in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,425 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Gossamer Bio were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Gossamer Bio during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Gossamer Bio by 87.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in Gossamer Bio during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Gossamer Bio by 22.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Gossamer Bio by 967.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.08% of the company’s stock.

GOSS stock opened at $9.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 17.36 and a current ratio of 17.36. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.52 and a 1 year high of $27.15. The firm has a market cap of $691.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.02.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Gossamer Bio from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on Gossamer Bio from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Gossamer Bio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Gossamer Bio from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Gossamer Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gossamer Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

In other news, Director Faheem Hasnain purchased 96,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.36 per share, for a total transaction of $999,947.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bryan Giraudo bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.01 per share, for a total transaction of $30,030.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 102,020 shares of company stock worth $1,053,802. 23.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma; in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with chronic rhinosinusitis both with and without nasal polyps; and in translational Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with chronic spontaneous urticarial.

