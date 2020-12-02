Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Shares Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 661,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,172 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.73% of Webster Financial worth $17,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WBS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 31.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 13,181 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the second quarter valued at $210,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the second quarter valued at $456,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 56.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 28.9% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 7,360 shares during the period. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WBS stock opened at $38.89 on Wednesday. Webster Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $18.16 and a 12-month high of $54.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.65.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.01%. The company had revenue of $294.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 39.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Webster Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Webster Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Webster Financial from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

