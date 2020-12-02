Wells Fargo & Company Downgrades Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) to Equal Weight

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

WORK has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Slack Technologies from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Slack Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Slack Technologies from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Slack Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.15.

Shares of WORK opened at $43.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.59 and a beta of -0.02. Slack Technologies has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $44.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. Equities research analysts forecast that Slack Technologies will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $46,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 43,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,342,954.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $25,525,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,113,105.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,024,340 shares of company stock valued at $36,512,098 over the last ninety days. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 54.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 7,879 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Slack Technologies by 18.6% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Slack Technologies by 42.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 309,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,314,000 after acquiring an additional 92,665 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Slack Technologies by 8.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 151,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 11,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Slack Technologies by 9.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 730,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,615,000 after acquiring an additional 64,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

