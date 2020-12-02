Wells Fargo & Company Upgrades EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) to “Equal Weight”

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $3.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 5.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ENLC. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on EnLink Midstream from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on EnLink Midstream in a report on Friday, September 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.22.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

EnLink Midstream stock opened at $3.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.71. EnLink Midstream has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $6.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 3.65.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.18%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENLC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in EnLink Midstream by 200.0% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 10,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma Texas, Louisiana Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.