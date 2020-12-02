Wells Fargo & Company Upgrades Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) to “Overweight”

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) was upgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 target price on the energy company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $9.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.18% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Noble Midstream Partners in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Noble Midstream Partners from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.68.

NBLX stock opened at $9.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.69 and its 200 day moving average is $8.64. The stock has a market cap of $859.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.35. Noble Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $28.88.

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $187.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.30 million. Noble Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 26.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Noble Midstream Partners will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBLX. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 370.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,576,777 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029,082 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 917.8% during the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 1,460,768 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,251 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Noble Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth $10,718,000. NBW Capital LLC lifted its stake in Noble Midstream Partners by 116.5% in the third quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 290,943 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 156,550 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Noble Midstream Partners by 31.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 612,150 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 146,249 shares during the period. 53.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noble Midstream Partners Company Profile

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments in Midstream Entities and Corporate. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

