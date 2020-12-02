William Blair Initiates Coverage on GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG)

Equities researchers at William Blair began coverage on shares of GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of GCMG opened at $9.51 on Monday. GCM Grosvenor has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.10.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is a privately owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

