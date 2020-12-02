Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,399,848 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255,441 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 4.15% of Winnebago Industries worth $70,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 7.2% in the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 2.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,526 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cfra upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Sidoti upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on Winnebago Industries from $61.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.30.

Shares of WGO stock opened at $55.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.75. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.94 and a 1 year high of $72.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.52. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $737.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Winnebago Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Christopher David West sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $53,705.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,256.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

