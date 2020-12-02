WOM Protocol Price Reaches $0.21 on Major Exchanges (WOM)

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. During the last week, WOM Protocol has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. One WOM Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001093 BTC on popular exchanges. WOM Protocol has a total market capitalization of $20.94 million and $2.17 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00072380 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005268 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.15 or 0.00441041 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00021082 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005241 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003331 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00027863 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

WOM Protocol is a token. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,407,450 tokens. WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . The official message board for WOM Protocol is medium.com/wom-protocol . The official website for WOM Protocol is womprotocol.io

WOM Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOM Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOM Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

