WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Brokerages expect WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) to report earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for WSFS Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the highest is $0.99. WSFS Financial posted earnings of $0.96 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that WSFS Financial will report full year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.64. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $3.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover WSFS Financial.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $162.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.86 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 13.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on WSFS Financial from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of WSFS Financial stock opened at $39.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.62 and its 200-day moving average is $29.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. WSFS Financial has a 12-month low of $17.84 and a 12-month high of $45.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 12.83%.

In other news, EVP Richard Wright sold 12,204 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total transaction of $401,633.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,072 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,879.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 11,603 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in WSFS Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in WSFS Financial by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in WSFS Financial by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 11,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in WSFS Financial by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 328,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,440,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

