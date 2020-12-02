XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) PT Raised to $136.00

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $115.00 to $136.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.17% from the company’s previous close.

XPO has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on XPO Logistics from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on XPO Logistics from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Truist increased their price target on XPO Logistics from $92.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on XPO Logistics from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.89.

Shares of XPO opened at $110.42 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. XPO Logistics has a 12 month low of $38.47 and a 12 month high of $111.71. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.66, a P/E/G ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.46. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 54.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,622,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $357,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,711 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 29.9% during the second quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,178,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,536,000 after acquiring an additional 731,135 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 1.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,024,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,743,000 after acquiring an additional 14,477 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 990,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,488,000 after acquiring an additional 23,342 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 0.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 885,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,065,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Poland, Romania, Italy, Portugal, Slovakia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

