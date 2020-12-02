Zacks: Brokerages Expect PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to Announce $1.37 EPS

Brokerages expect PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to post earnings per share of $1.37 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for PulteGroup’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.28. PulteGroup reported earnings of $1.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PulteGroup will report full-year earnings of $4.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.87 to $4.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.81 to $6.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover PulteGroup.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PHM. ValuEngine cut PulteGroup from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PulteGroup from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, 140166 upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of PHM opened at $42.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.21. PulteGroup has a twelve month low of $17.12 and a twelve month high of $49.70. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

In other news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.49 per share, with a total value of $207,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,856.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHM. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 4.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 18.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 194,248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,992,000 after purchasing an additional 29,951 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,185,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1.6% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 443,639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,536,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881 shares during the period. 85.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

