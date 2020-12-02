ZClassic (ZCL) Trading Down 6.1% This Week

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. ZClassic has a market cap of $1.41 million and $5,118.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZClassic has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000820 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.96 or 0.00398116 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00047597 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00075712 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000376 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,037,499 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com . ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars.

