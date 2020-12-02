Zumiez (ZUMZ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, December 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.67. Zumiez had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $250.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Zumiez to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Zumiez stock opened at $37.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.69. Zumiez has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $38.39. The stock has a market cap of $949.35 million, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.55.

ZUMZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Zumiez from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Zumiez has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.83.

In other news, Director Scott Andrew Bailey sold 2,200 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $67,804.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,131 shares in the company, valued at $158,137.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Christopher Ellis sold 5,000 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 125,126 shares of company stock worth $4,461,875. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

