4DS Memory Limited (4DS.AX) (ASX:4DS) Insider David McAuliffe Sells 5,000,000 Shares

4DS Memory Limited (4DS.AX) (ASX:4DS) insider David McAuliffe sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.15 ($0.11), for a total transaction of A$735,000.00 ($525,000.00).

The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is A$0.04.

Get 4DS Memory Limited (4DS.AX) alerts:

4DS Memory Limited (4DS.AX) Company Profile

4DS Memory Limited engages in the research and development of non-volatile memory technology. It develops interface switching ReRAM products for storage class memory. 4DS Memory Limited has a collaboration with the imec. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

See Also: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for 4DS Memory Limited (4DS.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4DS Memory Limited (4DS.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.