Aben Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aben Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,700 shares, a growth of 355.5% from the October 31st total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 294,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:ABNAF opened at $0.05 on Thursday. Aben Resources has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.07.

About Aben Resources

Aben Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Yukon, Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal project includes the Forrest Kerr Gold project that covers an area of 23,000 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

