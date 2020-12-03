Aben Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aben Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,700 shares, a growth of 355.5% from the October 31st total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 294,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
OTCMKTS:ABNAF opened at $0.05 on Thursday. Aben Resources has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.07.
About Aben Resources
