Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Adecco Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Adecco Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.00.

OTCMKTS AHEXY opened at $30.68 on Monday. Adecco Group has a 52-week low of $15.60 and a 52-week high of $32.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 511.33 and a beta of 1.33.

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services worldwide. It provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and other services. The company offers workplace solutions for candidates in skilled and unskilled roles across industrial and service sectors under the Adecco brand names, as well as recruitment on demand and online staffing platform for hospitality and events under the Adia brand name.

