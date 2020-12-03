Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) (EPA:AF) Given a €3.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a €3.00 ($3.53) price target on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) (EPA:AF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AF. HSBC set a €2.50 ($2.94) price target on shares of Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays set a €2.70 ($3.18) target price on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €2.90 ($3.41) price target on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.70 ($4.35) price target on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.30 ($5.06) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €3.13 ($3.68).

Shares of Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) stock opened at €5.13 ($6.03) on Monday. Air France-KLM SA has a twelve month low of €6.88 ($8.09) and a twelve month high of €14.65 ($17.24). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €3.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €3.87.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

