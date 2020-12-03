Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Shares Sold by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P trimmed its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 54.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 76.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 766.7% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 165.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 135.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 91.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $122.75 on Thursday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.67 and a twelve month high of $128.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.52 and a 200-day moving average of $113.06. The firm has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.25.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.64. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Svb Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $163.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.72.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

Featured Story: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.