Altimmune (NYSEARCA:ALT) Shares Gap Up to $12.23

Altimmune, Inc. (NYSEARCA:ALT)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.23, but opened at $13.71. Altimmune shares last traded at $12.87, with a volume of 22,660 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALT. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Altimmune from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.37.

Altimmune (NYSEARCA:ALT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.22.

In other Altimmune news, Director Philip Hodges sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,772. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Klaus Schafer sold 10,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $100,586.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,379. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in Altimmune during the third quarter worth $3,208,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune in the third quarter valued at $1,569,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune in the third quarter valued at $970,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune in the third quarter valued at $776,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 19,031.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 54,810 shares during the last quarter.

Altimmune Company Profile (NYSEARCA:ALT)

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focused developing treatments for liver disease, immune modulating therapies, and vaccines. The company develops HepTcell, an immunotherapeutic product candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine to provide for protection after a single intranasal administration; NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate; and AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine to protect against COVID-19 Its preclinical stage products include ALT-801, a novel peptide-based dual GLP-1/Glucagon receptor agonist for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ALT-702, an investigational tumor immunostimulant for treating cancer.

