Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) PT Raised to $100.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities from $82.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.71% from the company’s previous close.

AMBA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Ambarella from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.29.

AMBA opened at $85.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.68 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.01. Ambarella has a 1-year low of $36.02 and a 1-year high of $87.04.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.80% and a negative net margin of 27.64%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ambarella will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 1,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $106,626.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $54,495.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,582.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,848 shares of company stock valued at $2,956,672 over the last quarter. 5.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ambarella by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ambarella by 142.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,579,000 after buying an additional 430,915 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in Ambarella by 9.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ambarella in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

