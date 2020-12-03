Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) CEO George P. Sakellaris Sells 7,859 Shares

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 7,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $353,733.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,375,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,914,953.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

AMRC opened at $44.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.55. Ameresco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $282.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.86 million. Research analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Ameresco from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Ameresco from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Ameresco from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Ameresco from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.86.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 175.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 64,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 40,992 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Ameresco by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 8,205 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Ameresco by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Ameresco by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Ameresco by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 110,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.25% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

See Also: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.