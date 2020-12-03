Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten Sells 46,875 Shares of Stock

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 46,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $703,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 421,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,328,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 16th, Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 15,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $202,650.00.

On Thursday, October 15th, Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 15,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $188,700.00.

On Friday, October 9th, Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 15,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $187,500.00.

Amkor Technology stock opened at $14.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $15.80.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMKR. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Amkor Technology by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,300,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,135,000 after acquiring an additional 438,819 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 27.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 15,996 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $1,231,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 15.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 242,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after buying an additional 32,900 shares in the last quarter. 36.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMKR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amkor Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.64.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

