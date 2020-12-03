Analysts Set Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS) Target Price at €29.73

Shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €29.73 ($34.98).

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Baader Bank set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Independent Research set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th.

Shares of BOSS stock opened at €26.03 ($30.62) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €23.45 and its 200-day moving average is €24.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion and a PE ratio of -12.90. Hugo Boss AG has a 52 week low of €19.11 ($22.48) and a 52 week high of €47.09 ($55.40).

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

