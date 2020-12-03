ATAC Resources Ltd. (ATC.V) (CVE:ATC) Shares Gap Up to $0.19

ATAC Resources Ltd. (ATC.V) (CVE:ATC) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.19, but opened at $0.21. ATAC Resources Ltd. (ATC.V) shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 86,819 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.24 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.25. The firm has a market cap of $44.25 million and a P/E ratio of -28.57.

ATAC Resources Ltd. (ATC.V) Company Profile (CVE:ATC)

ATAC Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship property is the Rackla project located in the Mayo Mining District of Yukon Territory.

Read More: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for ATAC Resources Ltd. (ATC.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATAC Resources Ltd. (ATC.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.