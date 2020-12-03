Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (AVL.TO) (TSE:AVL) Shares Gap Up to $0.09

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (AVL.TO) (TSE:AVL)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.09, but opened at $0.10. Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (AVL.TO) shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 203,120 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $43.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on rare metals and minerals, including lithium, tantalum, niobium, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, rare earth elements, yttrium, and zirconium, as well as tin.

