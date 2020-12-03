Axa S.A. Buys 10,736 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Axa S.A. grew its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,717 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,736 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $9,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FDX. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 8.9% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx during the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx during the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in FedEx by 9.0% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,757 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its position in FedEx by 5.3% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,426 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other FedEx news, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 6,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.30, for a total transaction of $1,781,753.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,947,509.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total value of $192,207.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,189.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,458 shares of company stock worth $28,715,799. 8.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FDX. TheStreet upgraded FedEx from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on FedEx from $248.00 to $372.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Stephens boosted their price objective on FedEx from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.48.

FDX stock opened at $291.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $76.60 billion, a PE ratio of 43.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $88.69 and a 12-month high of $297.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $277.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.07.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. FedEx’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 15.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

