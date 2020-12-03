Axa S.A. Has $9.70 Million Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Axa S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 36.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,826 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,488 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned 0.07% of Tyler Technologies worth $9,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the third quarter worth $2,047,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the third quarter valued at $5,861,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.4% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 32.0% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 13.3% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 8,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $418.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.71, a PEG ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $407.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $364.08. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $247.22 and a 52-week high of $435.26.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $285.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.07 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 16.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $2,662,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,073,685. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total value of $4,122,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,311,429.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,500 shares of company stock worth $10,888,700 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TYL shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Tyler Technologies from $380.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird raised Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $342.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $357.50.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

