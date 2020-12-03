Axa S.A. Sells 76,700 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Axa S.A. trimmed its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 37.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 76,700 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $9,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,500,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 30,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Barings LLC lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 33,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $976,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 25,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Scott V. King sold 18,000 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total transaction of $1,850,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,368. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lucian Boldea sold 500 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total value of $41,070.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,003.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,462 shares of company stock valued at $6,026,824. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EMN shares. Truist increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.50.

Shares of EMN opened at $98.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.22 and a 200 day moving average of $77.99. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $34.44 and a 52-week high of $103.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

