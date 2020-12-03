AXA SA (CS.PA) (EPA:CS) Given a €17.50 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €17.50 ($20.59) price target on AXA SA (CS.PA) (EPA:CS) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.44 ($26.40) target price on shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.50 ($28.82) price objective on shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €22.94 ($26.99).

Get AXA SA (CS.PA) alerts:

EPA:CS opened at €19.97 ($23.49) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €16.72 and a 200 day moving average of €16.98. AXA SA has a 52-week low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a 52-week high of €27.69 ($32.58).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

Featured Article: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for AXA SA (CS.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA SA (CS.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.