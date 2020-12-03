B. Riley Boosts Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Price Target to $83.00

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its target price lifted by B. Riley from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Semtech from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Semtech from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.31.

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC opened at $67.90 on Monday. Semtech has a twelve month low of $26.03 and a twelve month high of $70.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.41, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.75 and a 200 day moving average of $56.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

In other Semtech news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total transaction of $223,400.00. Also, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $166,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,670,595.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Semtech in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in Semtech in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

