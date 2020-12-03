B. Riley Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR)

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. B. Riley currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on XFOR. ValuEngine upgraded X4 Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. X4 Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.29.

X4 Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.75 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.40 and a 200-day moving average of $7.78. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.38 and a 52-week high of $12.96. The company has a quick ratio of 10.19, a current ratio of 10.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.53.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.13). On average, research analysts expect that X4 Pharmaceuticals will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 10,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $76,704.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Paula Ragan sold 8,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $71,073.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,242 shares of company stock valued at $278,631. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 178.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 11,013 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $171,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 8,969 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 45,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. 67.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and WaldenstrÃ¶m macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

