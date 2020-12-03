Baader Bank Analysts Give CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CCAP.F) (ETR:CCAP) a €17.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CCAP.F) (ETR:CCAP) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CCAP.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CCAP.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CCAP.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €35.60 ($41.88).

Shares of CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CCAP.F) stock opened at €14.47 ($17.02) on Monday. CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. has a 1 year low of €11.70 ($13.76) and a 1 year high of €45.80 ($53.88). The firm has a market cap of $371.39 million and a PE ratio of 5.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €15.27 and a 200-day moving average price of €17.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.38, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

CORESTATE Capital Holding SA is a real estate investment firm specializing in investments in small to medium sized residential portfolios and commercial real estate markets. The firm seeks to invest in an "anti-cyclical" manner in Europe and expand its club-style deals from purely opportunistic to core-plus and value-add investments.

