Baader Bank Analysts Give Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) (ETR:WCH) a €123.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €123.00 ($144.71) price target on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) (ETR:WCH) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on WCH. Warburg Research set a €89.00 ($104.71) price target on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €98.00 ($115.29) target price on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Independent Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €98.33 ($115.69).

Shares of WCH stock opened at €105.05 ($123.59) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.67. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion and a PE ratio of -8.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €90.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is €77.42. Wacker Chemie AG has a 52 week low of €30.04 ($35.34) and a 52 week high of €104.80 ($123.29).

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint, and adhesive solutions.

