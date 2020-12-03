Baader Bank Analysts Give Zalando SE (ZAL.F) (FRA:ZAL) a €100.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) (FRA:ZAL) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ZAL. Independent Research set a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €87.00 ($102.35) target price on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. DZ Bank set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Zalando SE (ZAL.F) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €75.75 ($89.11).

Shares of ZAL stock opened at €81.22 ($95.55) on Wednesday. Zalando SE has a twelve month low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a twelve month high of €49.86 ($58.66). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €82.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of €71.06.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

