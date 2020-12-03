Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Shares Acquired by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. boosted its position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 2,067.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 754,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 719,460 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $10,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at $963,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at $841,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BKR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Baker Hughes from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

In other Baker Hughes news, Director Electric Co General sold 27,988,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $417,303,808.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BKR opened at $19.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.22, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $25.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.56.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 84.71%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

