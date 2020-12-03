Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Monday morning, AR Network reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded Bank of America from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Bank of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.31.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $29.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.83 and its 200-day moving average is $25.05.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 24.49%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 135.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 363.3% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

