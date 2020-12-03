Barclays Analysts Give Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) (BIT:ENEL) a €9.40 Price Target

Barclays set a €9.40 ($11.06) price objective on Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) (BIT:ENEL) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ENEL. Credit Suisse Group set a €8.20 ($9.65) price objective on shares of Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €9.30 ($10.94) price objective on shares of Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on shares of Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on shares of Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.20 ($12.00) price objective on shares of Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €8.70 ($10.24).

Enel SpA has a fifty-two week low of €4.16 ($4.89) and a fifty-two week high of €5.59 ($6.58).

About Enel SpA (ENEL.MI)

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

