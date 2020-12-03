Barclays Boosts Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Price Target to $25.00

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) had its price target raised by Barclays from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 21.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PDCO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Patterson Companies from $27.50 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Guggenheim lowered Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine lowered Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of PDCO stock opened at $31.94 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.02 and its 200 day moving average is $24.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.68. Patterson Companies has a twelve month low of $12.93 and a twelve month high of $32.47.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Patterson Companies had a positive return on equity of 13.30% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Patterson Companies will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 3,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $78,023.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 3.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 194,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after acquiring an additional 7,152 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 356.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,915,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,171,000 after buying an additional 1,495,885 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 7,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 113,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

