Barclays Boosts Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (SPX.L) (LON:SPX) Price Target to GBX 9,925

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (SPX.L) (LON:SPX) had its target price lifted by Barclays from GBX 9,380 ($122.55) to GBX 9,925 ($129.67) in a research note released on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

SPX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and set a £100 ($130.65) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (SPX.L) in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and issued a £100 ($130.65) price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (SPX.L) in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Shore Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (SPX.L) in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (SPX.L) from GBX 9,500 ($124.12) to GBX 9,800 ($128.04) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (SPX.L) presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 9,034.58 ($118.04).

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (SPX.L) stock opened at £109.70 ($143.32) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of £114.36 and a 200 day moving average price of £105.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.20. Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc has a twelve month low of GBX 7,470 ($97.60) and a twelve month high of £121.05 ($158.15). The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.28.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

