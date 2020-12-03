Barclays Cuts Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target to $220.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Barclays from $245.00 to $220.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.84% from the company’s current price.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Splunk from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Splunk from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Splunk from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Splunk from $226.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.72.

Get Splunk alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $205.91 on Thursday. Splunk has a twelve month low of $93.92 and a twelve month high of $225.89. The firm has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.10 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $202.57 and a 200 day moving average of $196.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.16). Splunk had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $559.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Splunk’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Splunk will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 14,554 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total value of $2,720,433.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 179,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,473,446.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Child sold 2,469 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.05, for a total value of $506,268.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,348 shares of company stock worth $16,146,206 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Splunk by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Splunk by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.