Barclays Raises Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target to $295.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $277.00 to $295.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.79% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

SNOW has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist initiated coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snowflake has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.30.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $292.69 on Thursday. Snowflake has a 12-month low of $208.55 and a 12-month high of $342.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.29.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $159.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.65 million. Snowflake’s quarterly revenue was up 118.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.92) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner purchased 420,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $120.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

