Barclays Raises Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target to $295.00

Posted by on Dec 3rd, 2020

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $277.00 to $295.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.79% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

SNOW has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist initiated coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snowflake has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.30.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $292.69 on Thursday. Snowflake has a 12-month low of $208.55 and a 12-month high of $342.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.29.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $159.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.65 million. Snowflake’s quarterly revenue was up 118.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.92) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner purchased 420,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $120.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

Recommended Story: What is a Roth IRA?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW)

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit