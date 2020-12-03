Beazley plc (BEZ.L) (LON:BEZ) Price Target Raised to GBX 390

Beazley plc (BEZ.L) (LON:BEZ) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 390 ($5.10) in a research note released on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Beazley plc (BEZ.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Beazley plc (BEZ.L) from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 454.38 ($5.94).

Get Beazley plc (BEZ.L) alerts:

Shares of Beazley plc (BEZ.L) stock opened at GBX 371.81 ($4.86) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 340.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 385.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion and a PE ratio of 24.95. The company has a quick ratio of 10.60, a current ratio of 12.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.41. Beazley plc has a 52 week low of GBX 287.60 ($3.76) and a 52 week high of GBX 611.50 ($7.99).

In other news, insider Robert A. Stuchbery purchased 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 309 ($4.04) per share, with a total value of £29,973 ($39,159.92). Also, insider Sally Lake acquired 5,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 341 ($4.46) per share, for a total transaction of £19,863.25 ($25,951.46). Insiders have bought a total of 31,039 shares of company stock worth $9,932,591 in the last three months.

About Beazley plc (BEZ.L)

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley plc (BEZ.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley plc (BEZ.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.