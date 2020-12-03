BidaskClub Lowers Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th.

Shares of CBMG stock opened at $18.63 on Monday. Cellular Biomedicine Group has a twelve month low of $11.48 and a twelve month high of $19.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.52 million, a P/E ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.49.

Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.25).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBMG. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cellular Biomedicine Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group by 93.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 133,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 64,478 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group during the second quarter worth $732,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.53% of the company’s stock.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Company Profile

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer and stem cell therapies for degenerative diseases in Greater China. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for treating a range of cancer indications comprising technologies in chimeric antigen receptor modified T cells (CAR-T), T-cells with genetically modified, tumor antigen-specific T-cell receptors, and next generation neoantigen-reactive bio-markers based tumor infiltrating lymphocytes; and human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint diseases The company's CAR-T products include CD20 for use in anti-tumor activities; CD22, a surface maker highly expressed in B cell malignancies in hairy cell leukemia; and B-cell maturation antigen therapies for treating refractory multiple myeloma in patients.

