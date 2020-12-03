Big Lots (BIG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, December 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Big Lots stock opened at $52.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.34 and a 200-day moving average of $44.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 2.88, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.63. Big Lots has a 52-week low of $10.13 and a 52-week high of $57.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Get Big Lots alerts:

BIG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Big Lots from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Big Lots from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Big Lots from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.08.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.