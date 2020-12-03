BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMCH) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMCH) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned 0.31% of BMC Stock worth $8,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BMCH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in BMC Stock during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BMC Stock in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in BMC Stock in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in BMC Stock by 12,983.3% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in BMC Stock in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on BMCH. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of BMC Stock from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of BMC Stock from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Wedbush downgraded shares of BMC Stock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of BMC Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BMC Stock from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.08.

NASDAQ:BMCH opened at $45.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.64. BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $50.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.28.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various building products and services for homebuilder and professional contractor customers in the United States. It offers structural components, including floor trusses, roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, such as dimensional lumber, and plywood and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, cabinetry, and other products.

