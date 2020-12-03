Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC raised Bodycote from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Bodycote from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bodycote from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.50.

OTCMKTS BYPLF opened at $9.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.51. Bodycote has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.91.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including powdermet technology, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting.

