Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L)’s (BRW) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) (LON:BRW) in a research note published on Monday, AR Network reports.

LON:BRW opened at GBX 282 ($3.68) on Monday. Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 130 ($1.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 377.20 ($4.93). The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.99. The stock has a market cap of $726.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 261.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 258.66.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 9.90 ($0.13) per share. This represents a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L)’s previous dividend of $4.40. Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.05%.

In other Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) news, insider Robin Beer acquired 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 265 ($3.46) per share, for a total transaction of £100,700 ($131,565.19).

About Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L)

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom. It also offers investment management, financial planning, advisory, managed portfolio, report writing, and Brewin portfolio services, as well as custody, trade execution, and settlement services to private clients, charities, corporates, and intermediaries.

