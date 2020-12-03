Brokerages Set CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) PT at $83.07

Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.47.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CONE. TheStreet cut shares of CyrusOne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. TD Securities began coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

CONE opened at $68.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -263.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.73. CyrusOne has a 52-week low of $43.72 and a 52-week high of $86.77.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($1.23). CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. Research analysts forecast that CyrusOne will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 1st. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.20%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in CyrusOne by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,087,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,094,000 after buying an additional 2,658,586 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 13,707.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,443,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418,575 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,121,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,597,000 after acquiring an additional 504,713 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,044,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,197,000 after acquiring an additional 161,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,856,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,010,000 after acquiring an additional 413,315 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

